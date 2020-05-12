Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,243.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $91,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

