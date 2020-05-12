Game.com (GTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, BitForex and Bibox. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.