General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. 2,666,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

