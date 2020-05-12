Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Genpact updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 817,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,650. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

