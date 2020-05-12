Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Genpact stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,650. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Genpact by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

