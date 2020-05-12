GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,691.80 ($22.25). 3,827,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,574.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,680.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

