GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,691.80 ($22.25). 3,827,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,574.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,680.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Dividend History for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit