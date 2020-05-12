GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 9th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

GlaxoSmithKline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

GSK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,412. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

