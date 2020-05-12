Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:GWR traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.35. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.68 and a 52 week high of C$19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.23. The company has a market cap of $354.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.29.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

