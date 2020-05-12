Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 483.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS remained flat at $$10.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $255.12 million, a P/E ratio of 179.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

