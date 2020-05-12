Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

