Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.75 ($140.41).

Shares of MOR opened at €118.20 ($137.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

