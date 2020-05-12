Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 10th

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE GRC opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $756.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

