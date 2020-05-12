Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

GTE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. 2,601,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$168.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

