Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.35.

TSE GWO opened at C$21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.14. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$18.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 67.27%.

In other news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,336. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$177,117.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

