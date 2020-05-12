Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

GRBK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 9,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

