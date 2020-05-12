Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.78 on May 29th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82.

In related news, insider Tim Ingram purchased 45,895 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,566.60 ($65,202.05).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

