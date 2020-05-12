Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

