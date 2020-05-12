Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) PT Raised to $40.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE GO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,183. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

