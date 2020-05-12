GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 194 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 462,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,681. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.23.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

