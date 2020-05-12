GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. 883,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -251.26 and a beta of 1.87. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $188.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWPH. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

