H2O Innovation (HEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.80 million.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. 33,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.