H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded H2O Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

