Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $8.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 27,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,749. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.75 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 319,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.