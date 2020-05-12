Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €127.80 ($148.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.83. The company has a market cap of $913.35 million and a P/E ratio of -75.62. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.