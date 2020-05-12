Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

NYSE:OSW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,967. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSW shares. William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

