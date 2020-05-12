Head-To-Head Review: DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.41 -$15.00 million $0.30 54.67

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -27.32% 0.50%

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

