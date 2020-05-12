Head-To-Head Survey: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) vs. MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) and MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

This table compares GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and MYOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- -2.90% -16.12% -13.65% MYOS -353.71% -183.07% -111.83%

This table compares GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and MYOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- $311.33 million 10.84 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -454.83 MYOS $1.03 million 11.57 -$4.26 million ($0.46) -2.35

MYOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYOS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and MYOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 0 0 11 0 3.00 MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus price target of $188.82, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Given GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is more favorable than MYOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of MYOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of MYOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- beats MYOS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of glioblastoma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and schizophrenia. Further, the company has license and development agreements with Almirall S.A.; Bayer HealthCare AG; Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; and Neopharm Group. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.