Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Stock Price Up 46.7%

May 12th, 2020

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM)’s stock price was up 46.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$0.88, approximately 159,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 26,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

