Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 23,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

