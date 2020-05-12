High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on May 29th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PCF opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

