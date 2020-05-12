Highcroft Investments plc (HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on June 19th

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HCFT stock remained flat at $GBX 660 ($8.68) during midday trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 865.11.

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

