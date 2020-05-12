Highcroft Investments plc (HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on June 19th

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HCFT stock remained flat at $GBX 660 ($8.68) during midday trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 865.11.
