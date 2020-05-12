Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 5th

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE:HON opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

