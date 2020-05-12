Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) PT Raised to C$0.50

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

Shares of TSE:HNL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.59. 220,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.36.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million. Analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.