HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 346,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

