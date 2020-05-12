HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HTGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 346,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
