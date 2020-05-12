Hydro Protocol Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $14,202.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

