IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX traded down $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,374. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

