Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.20. 712,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,923. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.84. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

