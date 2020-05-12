ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €4.90 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

