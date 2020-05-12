Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 329,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

