Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

VNNVF stock remained flat at $$48.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. Inpex has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

