Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 145,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 461,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 8,305,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

