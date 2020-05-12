Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Intertape Polymer Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.