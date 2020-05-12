Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Intertape Polymer Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITPOF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

