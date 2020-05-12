Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 1,316.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

