Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $631,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,426. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.