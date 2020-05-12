Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.35 on June 12th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IPU opened at GBX 422 ($5.55) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

