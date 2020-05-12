Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.35 on June 12th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IPU opened at GBX 422 ($5.55) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU)

