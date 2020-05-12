iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

