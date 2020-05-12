IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

