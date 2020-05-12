Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$6.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.85.

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 474,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

