Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

JCAP opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.